Forest department officials took three persons into custody for poaching, at Kachuvinahalli forest range in Nagarahole Forest.

Ningegowda, 55, Abhi, 30 and Suchendra, 30, of Kothur village, near the forest, were arrested and two others, Mahadev, 56, and Ranju, 47 are absconding.

According to officials, the accused were waiting to hunt animals for meat.

A team of forest officers surrounded them near Maramma temple and arrested them. They also seized a car and guns.