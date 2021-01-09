Three arrested in connection with double murder

Mysuru South Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a man and his father in a gap of one week, at Mandakalli, in Mysuru taluk.
The police arrested Mahadevaswamy and two others.
The murderers killed Satish (25) on December 26, 2020, and eliminated his father Kote Marigowda (45) was murdered on January 2.
According to the Police, the accused murdered the father and the son, in connection with a property row.
Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie
Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?
Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender
Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity
Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant
Grandy Army review: An evocative teen drama
DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'