Three arrested in connection with double murder

Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:01 ist

Mysuru South Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a man and his father in a gap of one week, at Mandakalli, in Mysuru taluk.

The police arrested Mahadevaswamy and two others.

The murderers killed Satish (25) on December 26, 2020, and eliminated his father Kote Marigowda (45) was murdered on January 2.

According to the Police, the accused murdered the father and the son, in connection with a property row.

