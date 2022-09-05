Three Central teams to asses flood damage in Karnataka

Three Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) are scheduled to visit Karnataka from September 7 to 9 to assess the extent of damage suffered in the state due to floods in the months of July and August.

The IMCTs will be led by Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Its members include Dr K Manoharan, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Ashok Kumar from Ministry of Jal Shakti.

One of the three teams will visit Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, while a second will conduct spot inspections at Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts. The third team will visit Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga.

Karnataka has pegged losses suffered due to rainfall at Rs 7,647.13 crore, with floods claiming at least 96 lives in the state. Crop loss is reported on 5.81 lakh hectares of land due to extreme rainfall in the state. According to NDRF guidelines, Karnataka will get Rs 1,012.5 crore.