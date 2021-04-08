Three children drown in agricultural pond in Mandya village

Three children, who went for a swim, drowned in an agricultural pond at Balehathiguppe village in the taluk on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased are Chandan (11) and Karthik (10), sons of Mahadevappa, and Rithesh (8), son of Mallikarjuna.

Chandan and Karthik are students of Nirmala Convent in Pandavapura, studying class 5 and 6 respectively. Rithesh was a class 3 student of the government school at Balehathiguppe.

As the schools were closed, they had gone to play and swim in the agricultural pond. They got stuck in the slush and drowned.

MLA C S Puttaraju rushed to the spot and consoled the family members. He assured of providing suitable compensation to the family members.

Pandavapura police have registered a case.