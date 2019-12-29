Three dead in lorry-bullock cart accident

Three workers died on the spot when a lorry hit a bullock cart near Kattoli Cross of Kamalapur taluk of the district on Saturday night.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Savithabai Ramesh Chavan (40), Dasharatha Subhash Chavan (32) and Jagadevi Ramu Rathod (32), the residents of Anakalkindi in Chittapur taluk.

The incident took place when the deceased were returning by a lorry along with machines after the construction work of a house at Nagur Tanda. The lorry hit the bullock cart. The lorry toppled as the driver veered the vehicle towards roadside to avoid the accident.

The workers breathed their last after writhing in pain for hours as the machines fell on them. As it was night, vehicular movement was less on the route. Due to which, no one came to their rescue at the earliest, said eyewitnesses.