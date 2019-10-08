Three electrocuted in separate incidents

Three people, including two women, were electrocuted while a girl sustained burns in separate incidents in the taluk on Monday.

At Kadalubalu village, 23-year-old Mabuni was electrocuted when she came in contact with a snapped live wire while drying clothes on a metal wire. On seeing her lying lifeless, her neighbour Manjammaa (35) was electrocuted when she tried to wake up Mabuni. Manjamma's daughter Chaitra also suffered burns and has been rushed to the taluk hospital in Hosapete.

In another incident reported from Nakaral Tanda in the taluk, a 48-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he stepped on to 11 kV live wire at his farm.

The Hagaribommanahalli police have registered cases of unnatural deaths and investigations are underway.