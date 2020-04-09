Three kids of Bagalkot family contract virus; Hubballi reports its first case

The Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the state as more number of infection reported from outside two hotspots - Bengaluru and Mysuru - on Thursday.

Three children of a family in Bagalkot tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. All three, aged between 4 and 13, are relatives and primary contact of a woman who had tested positive for virus on Tuesday. Four-year-old son of the woman, her 13-year-old nephew and a nine-year-old niece contracted the disease.

All four are the neighbours of a 75-year-old man who died due to Covid-19, last Friday.

The swab samples of woman's husband, her brother-in-law and co-sister have returned negative. The children are being treated at the isolation ward of district hospital, sources said.

3 of Belagavi family infected

The swab samples of three family members of a Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendee from Belagavi, who tested positive for Covid-19, have returned positive.

Patient 128, aged 20 years from Hirebagewadi, had attended Jamaat event at Nizamuddin from March 13 to 18. His father, aged 50, mother and a sibling, have all contracted Covid-19. These three cases took Belagavi tally to 10.

Meanwhile, Hubballi reported its first Covid-19 case on Thursday. A 27-year-old man from Mulla Oni in Kamaripet area, has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The man in question is a businessman and had travelled to Delhi, recently. His primary contacts and travel history are being ascertained.