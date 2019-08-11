Three killed, two injured in accident

Three people, including a man who was returning after handing over flood relief materials, were killed in a collision between a car and a goods vehicle near Balehad cross in the taluk on Sunday. Two others sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The deceased are Ravi Kumar T (44), a resident of Pavagada in Tumakuru district, Mahabaleshwar Hegde (63) and his wife Sharada Hegde, both from Bhairumbe Surimane, said the police.

Mahadeva Hanumegowda and Shekhar N, both from Lakshmipur in Mysuru, are battling for life at a hospital.

Kumar an employee with Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru, Hanumegowda and Shekhar were returning after unloading relief materials at a temporary rehabilitation centre at Kiruvatti when the accident occurred. Kumar was at the wheel when the vehicle collided with the car.