Three of a family from Bengaluru die in road accident

The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jun 12 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 15:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons of a family from Bengaluru, including a three-month old baby girl, died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Vijayapura village on NH-48, on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and Hayat Fathima - the three-month-old baby girl, all residents of HSR layout in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur

Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27) and Saba (26) were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chitradurga's District General hospital.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said they were heading towards Bengaluru from Goa.

The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind. 

