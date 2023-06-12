Three of a family from Bengaluru die in road accident

Three persons of a family from Bengaluru, including a three-month old baby girl, died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Vijayapura village on NH-48, on Monday.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and Hayat Fathima - the three-month-old baby girl, all residents of HSR layout in Bengaluru.
Also Read | Narrow escape for ‘Shakti’ bus passengers near Hiriyur
Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27) and Saba (26) were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chitradurga's District General hospital.
Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said they were heading towards Bengaluru from Goa.
The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?
This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol
Dutch vlogger harassed in Bengaluru, video goes viral
Who is Sini Shetty, India's Miss World representative?
Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot
RBI right again to peg interest rates
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life