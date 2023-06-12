Three of a family from Bengaluru die in road accident

Three persons of a family from Bengaluru, including a three-month old baby girl, died in a collision between a car and a lorry near Vijayapura village on NH-48, on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir Ahmed (60), Tabassum (28) and Hayat Fathima - the three-month-old baby girl, all residents of HSR layout in Bengaluru.

Nayaz (22), Imran Khan (32), Tabreez Ahmed (27) and Saba (26) were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chitradurga's District General hospital.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said they were heading towards Bengaluru from Goa.

The incident took place when the car driver lost his balance and hit the lorry from behind.