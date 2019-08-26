Three people of a family killed in house collapse

Three persons of a same family were buried alive while two children had a miraculous escape after a wall of their house collapsed at Nadanga village in Siruguppa taluk late on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Imam Bi (45), Hasina (25) and Imran (3). Ten-year-old Mehboob Pasha and one-month infant Aseef have survived the tragedy. Pasha ran out of the house after he heard a rattling sound. Immediately after the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the two from debris. Superintendent of Po9lice C K Baba and MLA M S Somalingappa visited the spot.