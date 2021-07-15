Three persons allegedly try to assault woman constable

Three persons allegedly try to assault woman constable in Urwa Police Station

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 15 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 14:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons allegedly misbehaved and tried to assault a woman constable in Urwa Police Station on Wednesday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Pooja Hiremath, the woman constable, suffered injuries on her leg while the uniform of Head Constable Narayana was torn while trying to stop the assault on the woman constable.

Narayana too suffered injuries. Both have been admitted to Wenlock Hospital. Police have taken two persons into custody following the incident, Kumar added.

The commissioner said two cases were reported in Urwa Police Station limits in the past related to denial of water connection to a flat owner by the apartment welfare association, along with an assault on a minor child of the said flat owner. After the cases were booked, the apartment welfare association sorted out the issue and the complainant decided to withdraw cases.

Three people -- Noel Sequeira, Novel Sequeira and Johan Sequiera -- visited the station and allegedly misbehaved with the woman constable. They also attempted to record the conversation with the inspector. The commissioner appealed to the public to be careful of their behaviour while visiting the police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Urwa
Karnataka
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 