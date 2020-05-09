Three Tablighi men from Chitradurga test COVID-19 positive post-recovery

Chitradurga district on Friday slipped to Orange Zone from Green after three people with travel history to Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19.

All three, part of a 33-member Tablighi Jamaat team from Chitradurga and Tumakuru, had contracted virus during their visit to Ahmedabad for a congregation. Post-recovery, they returned to Chitradurga and tested positive for the virus again.

Chitradurga district had zero cases after the lone case reported in March last week was cured and discharged. “On May 5, 15 people in a bus alighted at Chitradurga from Ahmedabad in Gujarat,” said Minister Suresh Kumar, in-charge of media briefings.

Gujarat has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Dr Tulsi Ranganath, District Surveillance Officer, Chitradurga, said, “All three infected are natives of Chitradurga, who had been to Ahmedabad to attend Tablighi Jamaat conference on March 8. They are part of 33-member team - 15 from Chitradurga and 18 from Tumakuru - which attended the conference and stayed there till April 14.”

They were stranded at Ahmedabad due to the nationwide lockdown. Four of them had influenza-like illness, hence they were quarantined at a government hospital in Ahmedabad. All four tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital. They were discharged post-recovery and were placed under a 14-day observation in a quarantine facility.

Thereafter, all 33 Jamaat members from Chitradurga and Tumakuru returned home on a private bus. While 15 of them alighted in Chitradurga, the rest proceeded to Tumakuru. As per protocol, all passengers from outside the state were kept in 14-day institutional quarantine, Dr Ranganath said.

“They came from a high-risk state like Gujarat that has high positivity rate. Hence we tested them. They were kept in a social welfare hostel called JMIT Corner. The samples were taken on May 6 and 8, it turned out positive. It was the same three who had tested positive earlier in Ahmedabad. The fourth person, who’d contracted virus in Ahmedabad, tested negative,” he said.

We have suggested the Tumakuru district administration to test the 18 other passengers of the group along with the bus driver and conductor, the district surveillance officer.