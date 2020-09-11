Three temple priests brutally murdered in Karnataka's Mandya, burglars decamp with temple offerings

3 priests murdered in Mandya, temple offerings stolen

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  Sep 11 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 13:23 ist
The burglars, after opening the hundis, escaped with the notes and left behind the coins. Credit: DH

In a shocking incident, three priests of Arkeshwara temple, in Mandya taluk, were brutally murdered on Thursday night. Miscreants escaped with the offerings from the temple Hundi.

The priests who were murdered are Ganesh (35), Prakash (36), and Anand (33). It is said that along with performing pujas and other rituals, the priests were given the responsibility of security of the temple.

The Arkeshwara temple at Gottalu village, Mandya taluk, comes under Muzrai department, and the police are on the lookout for murderers.

The burglars, after opening the hundis, escaped with the notes and left behind the coins.

More details awaited...

