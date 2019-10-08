Three youths washed away in Yagachi River

Three youths, residents of Hunasavalli, who had gone for a swim, have been washed away in Yagachi River here on Tuesday.

The deceased are Rathan (21) of Hunasavalli, and Bheemanna (24) and Manu (22), of Doddakanagalu village. The police and Fire and Emergency personnel launched a search for the bodies.

It is said that five youths had gone for a swim, when the trio got washed away. Sanjay of Hunasavalli and Dhanu of Doddakanagal village, who rushed for their rescue, have taken ill. They have been admitted to Alur Government Hospital for treatment, according to Police.