Thundershowers bring welcome relief to north Karnataka

Many parts of north Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Vijayanagar, experienced heavy showers, coupled with strong winds and thunder activity on Friday evening.

The evening showers were a welcome relief from soaring heat in the region, where temperatures were hovering in late-thirties.

As many as 12 electricity poles were uprooted when a massive tree fell on the power line following the high intensity winds at Belur in Badami taluk, Bagalkot district. A few poles came crashing on the houses. However, no casualties were reported. Power supply to the village has been disrupted.

Badami town and surrounding areas received showers, along with thunder and lightning on Friday evening.

A car parked near Uday Hostel in Dharwad was damaged after a massive branch of a tree fell on it. The twin cities witnessed strong winds for a while before skies opened. It poured for over one hour in both the cities. Many low-lying areas were waterlogged following a spell of heavy rain.

Many parts of Vijayapura district, including city, Alamel, Talikote, experienced thundershowers. The pre-monsoon showers have left the grape growers in the district worried. They fear that a few more spells would damage the raisin.

Kalaburagi city and parts of taluk also witnessed mild to moderate showers in the evening. The showers brought some respite from the surging temperatures, which have crossed 40 degrees-mark in the city.

Meanwhile, the showers have brought smiles back on the faces of the coffee and arecanut growers in Kalasa and surrounding areas in Chikkamagaluru district. The region received rain, accompanied by strong winds, for more than half-an-hour in the evening.