Thundershowers continue to lash parts of north, south interior Karnataka

Parts of north and south interior Karnataka and Malnad regions continued to witness thundershowers on Sunday. Hailstorm and strong winds have damaged crops in parts of Chamarajanagar and north Karnataka districts.

Hailstones weighing up to 5 to 8 kg lashed Vattamanahalli in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district. Pomegranate, tomato and brinjal on more than 110 acres have been damaged in the hailstorm. Huvinahadagali taluk also witnessed rain, coupled with strong winds. A sharp spell of rain on Sunday evening left many houses in ward 7 in Huvinahadagali town flooded. Rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into a few houses in the low-lying ward.

Parts of Sagar, Hosanagar and Bhadravathi taluks also experienced thundershowers in the evening. Electricity supply in many parts of the aforementioned taluks was cut off for hours due to inclement weather.

The Saturday night rain and a brief spell of showers on Sunday have left most parts of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve waterlogged. All four zones- Gopalaswamy Betta, Kundukere, Moolanahole and Maddur - received good amounts of rain on Saturday night.

“A spell or two will fill the water bodies in the tiger reserve. But for the Tamil Nadu area, all other parts have received good rains,” Srinivas, RFO, told DH.

Biligirirangana Betta region has also been receiving spells of rain since Saturday night.

Roofs of several houses have been blown away in the strong winds that swept across Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday night. Two electricity poles were uprooted affecting power supply to many residential areas in the town.

Jowar, paddy, sugarcane and banana crops on several acres have been damaged at Kempanahalli, Jaageri, Jakkalige, Naripur, Dhanagere and Sattegal in the taluk.

Gundlupet and Hanur taluks received mild rain on Sunday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: