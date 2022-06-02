Thunderstorm batters Dharwad, Ballari districts

Thundershowers lashed many places in north and central Karnataka on Thursday evening, giving a welcome respite to the people of the region from scorching heat.

After a two week break, Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities received downpour. Skies opened up at 3.30 pm and it continued to pour for over half-an-hour. Tree fall incidents have been reported from various parts of the twin cities.

Belagavi city experienced hailstorm for well over an hour in the evening. Many parts of the district, including Channamana Kittur, Bailhongal, Yeragatti and Saundatti taluks, received rains, coupled with thunder, lightning and gusty winds.

More than 25 trees and several electricity poles were uprooted in the hailstorm that lashed Almatti dam site in Vijayapura district.

Parts of Gadag and Koppal districts and Haliyal and Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district also witnessed thunder activity.

Heavy downpour in the evening brought life in Ballari city to a standstill. The one-and-ahalf-hours long spell is said to be the highest rainfall in the city this year. Traffic on Sangam Circle was affected badly after a power line snapped following heavy rain and high intensity wind. Motorists had a tough time in negotiating the flooded roads at Satyanarayanpete underpass and near the district stadium.

Kodagu and Hassan districts also witnessed showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning.