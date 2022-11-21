Tiger conservation hit as Centre's red tape bites

Crucial conservation work has come to halt at tiger reserves across the country, including five in Karnataka, as bureaucratic red tape in the Centre has delayed approvals to action plans as well as funding.

India has 53 tiger reserves that are dependent on funds from the Centre, which provides 60 per cent of a reserve’s expenditure.

The funds are released after tiger reserves submit their action plan — known as annual plan operation (APOs) — to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, which evaluates the proposal and approves the funds.

On an average, each reserve requires about Rs 10 crore per year, of which 90 per cent goes towards payment of wages.

DH spoke to officials in several tiger reserves in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and found that works under Project Tiger have been hit.

"Usually, the funds are released to the state governments and passed on to the reserves by the end of the first quarter," the director of a reserve in Karnataka told DH.

"Till then, reserves would draw funds from their respective Tiger Conservation Foundation (TCF) and reimburse them once the central funds arrive. This time, we are into the third quarter and there is no clarity in the matter."

TCFs get their funds from tourism. In Karnataka, Bandipur and Nagarahole reserves are in a better position compared with Bhadra, Kali and Biligiri Ranganatha Temple, where the footfall is low.

These funds are meant for emergency purposes or, in rare cases, to fill the viability gaps and not for regular works.

One of the field directors pointed out that approvals to the APOs are as important as funds. "Even assuming that we get funds from somewhere else, work can't be taken up without getting approval for the plans. Works taken up in a tiger reserve require approval from the NTCA and any delay will have major consequences," he said.

Among other things, funds are needed for wages and distributing provisions to personnel in anti-poaching camps, patrolling and surveillance, maintenance of road networks, creation of fire lines and fire breaks and engaging fire watchers.

The Karnataka government recently released Rs 1 crore to each of the five reserves, which has been utilised for clearing the pending wages.

When contacted, NTCA Regional Officer N S Murali said the authority is sorting out the matter with the Finance Ministry at the Centre.

"As per the Finance Ministry's directions all funds are routed through a single nodal agency. This has been done to bring financial discipline. Karnataka and Kerala have followed the procedure. However, some states are yet to adopt. We have raised the matter with the officials concerned," he said.

A senior forest official, however, questioned the Centre's stance, saying the "fault of some states shouldn't lead to punishment for all".

"Rigorous checks and balances can take place without disrupting conservation activities. Right now, it takes two to three months for exchanging a letter between the state and the Centre. In a tiger reserve, that just won't do," he said.

Sources said APOs of only 15 reserves — none from Karnataka — have been approved. The remaining are dependent on TCF. "The Centre should facilitate reimbursement to TCF. Otherwise, reserves will lose the emergency funds," the source added.