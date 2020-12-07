Tight security measures for today's Bharat Bandh

The state police will deploy around 125 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and depute additional police personnel at toll plazas and strategic spots along highways to ensure normalcy during the Tuesday’s national bandh. Various farmer organisations have given the bandh call.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order during the protests and urged organisers to demonstrate peacefully.

Some 5,000 Home Guards will be deployed for security arrangements during the farmer protests, along with City Armed Reserve and District Armed Reserve police. SPs of districts will be incharge of security arrangements in their districts, he said. “We will take measures to ensure that normal life is not affected,” he added.