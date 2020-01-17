Tight security planned for II PU question papers this year

The premises of pre-university education department across state will be equipped with more CCTV cameras in the wake of the upcoming second-year PU exams scheduled for March/April 2020.

Considering the question paper leak and other unethical practices during the examinations in previous years, the police department had conducted a survey of the area where the strongroom to store question papers is located and suggested installation of more CCTV cameras.

PU Director M Kanagavalli held a meeting with senior police officials on Friday about the security measures to be put in place during the second PU exams. The department is also considering deploying more security personnel for guarding the strongroom.

Sources said that there would be two more rounds of meetings on the issue.