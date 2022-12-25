Time for retaliation, not sacrifice: Pragya Thakur

Time for retaliation, not sacrifice: Pragya Thakur

She also asked people to keep weapons in their homes, at least knives to cut vegetables

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 25 2022, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 23:15 ist
Pragya Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur stirred a controversy on Sunday by saying that it is no longer the time for sacrifice, "but for retaliation."

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice.

Referring to Love Jihad, she asked parents to teach "techniques" used in love jihadand this is the best way to counter it and also asked Hindu girls not to become victims of the practice.

She also asked people to keep weapons in their homes, at least knives to cut vegetables. There is nothing wrong in keeping it for self protection, she said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pragya Thakur
India News
Karnataka
shivamogga

What's Brewing

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

Christmas celebrated with fervour across India

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 