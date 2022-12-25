Time for retaliation, not sacrifice: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur stirred a controversy on Sunday by saying that it is no longer the time for sacrifice, "but for retaliation."

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice.

Referring to Love Jihad, she asked parents to teach "techniques" used in love jihadand this is the best way to counter it and also asked Hindu girls not to become victims of the practice.

She also asked people to keep weapons in their homes, at least knives to cut vegetables. There is nothing wrong in keeping it for self protection, she said.