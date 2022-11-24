Time is of essence, boost govt image: RSS tells govt

With six months left for the Legislative Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and some of his Cabinet colleagues are said to have received constructive criticism or a mild dressing down by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday.

Bommai, Ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Dr K Sudhakar, R Ashoka, RSS Saha Sarkaryavah C R Mukunda, Kshetreeya Karyavah N Thippeswamy, BJP general secretary (organisation) Rajesh G V and vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana held crucial talks at Chamarajpet.

There were discussions on the likelihood of elections being held in the last week of April and the lack of sufficient time. Strategies were discussed to make use of the little time that is left to capitalise on opportunities.

It is learnt that the leaders discussed the current sentiment towards the government. To enhance the government's image of the government, RSS leaders are said to have told Bommai and his team that pro-citizen schemes must reach beneficiaries.

Apparently, the RSS leaders expressed concerns over the 'perceived lack of coordination' between the BJP and the government. Such perceptions must be fought quickly, they said, according to sources.

In the meeting, it is said that the RSS leaders stressed on making an "organised attempt" to bring the BJP back to power in the 2023 Assembly polls. They said there is much ground for the BJP to cover in southern Karnataka. BJP was asked to aim at winning 40 seats in the Old Mysuru region.

Also, there is in-fighting among party leaders in several districts that must be addressed. BJP leaders must stay united, was the advice.

Some concerns were also aired on the effectiveness with which the BJP government is countering allegations being hurled by the opposition. The absence of strong rebuttals will be projected as an admission of the accusations, sources aware of the discussions said.

The RSS is also peeved that they get blamed for everything. Bommai's men were asked to make sure that little space is given for fingers to be pointed at the RSS, sources said.

The RSS also advised the BJP to exercise caution while inducting leaders from other parties as elections get nearer. Only those who will be beneficial to the party must be onboarded, was the thumb rule given the RSS, sources said.

The meeting came a day before the BJP is scheduled to kickstart a three-day state-level training camp at Shivamogga to orient the party cadre.