Time to cleanse Vidhana Soudha with cow urine: DKS

Confident of coming to power, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said it was time to “cleanse” Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, with “cow urine”.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to pack up and leave.

"There are 40-45 days left for your government. It's time to pack your tents and do whatever collection there is left," Shivakumar said. "We will come with some Dettol to cleanse Vidhana Soudha. I also have some Ganjala (cow urine) for purification...this evil government must go. That's what people want," he said.

Addressing the CM, Shivakumar said: "Bommai, better tell all your ministers to pack up."

Shivakumar claimed that the BJP is scared after Congress announced 200 units of free power to all households and Rs 2,000 every month the woman head of every family.

Hitting back at Health Minister K Sudhakar's allegations, Shivakumar demanded to know what the BJP was doing for the last three years. years. "They were in power. They should have ordered an investigation," he said.