Tiptur's copra market reopens, farmers joyous

The copra market in Tiptur which had closed down due to the lockdown has reopened. This has brought a smile on the faces of coconut farmers. Tiptur, which is Asia's largest copra market was closed for a month.

On Wednesday, one quintal copra was selling at Rs 11,200 and 4831.91 quintals were traded. Sales are expected to grow higher in the coming weeks. Officials distributed handbills to create awareness among traders on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19; especially on wearing masks and washing hands.

Farmers who were eagerly awaiting the opening of the market, have now heaved a sigh of relief. They expect betterment in their lives which had become a living hell when trading stopped a month ago and the copra that they had stocked up was rotting. The opening of the market has also seen a spurt in related economic activities in the taluk like the transportation sector.