TN youth subjected to medical tests

TN youth subjected to medical tests

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Apr 16 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 22:49 ist
Police and health department staff conduct a spot inspection in Valnur Tyagattur.DH Photo

 Villagers of Valnuru Tyagattur accused a youth, who had recently visited Tamil Nadu, of concealing the information and staying in the village.

It is said that Muttuveeran, a resident of Jyotinagara, is a native of Kodambakkam village in Tamil Nadu.

He had been to his native place a few days ago. As high alert is maintained in Tamil Nadu following the spread of Covid-19, Muttuveeran allegedly lied to the police that his mother had passed away and obtained a pass. He then entered Kodagu through Koppa check post.

As he was spotted in his house on Thursday, the local residents alerted the police and urged to him subject to medical examination.

Chettalli Sub Police Station staff and Corona prevention team workers conducted a spot inspection and shifted Muttuveeran to the district hospital in Madikeri for medical tests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
 Villagers
Valnuru Tyagattur
Youth
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 