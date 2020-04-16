TN youth subjected to medical tests

Villagers of Valnuru Tyagattur accused a youth, who had recently visited Tamil Nadu, of concealing the information and staying in the village.

It is said that Muttuveeran, a resident of Jyotinagara, is a native of Kodambakkam village in Tamil Nadu.

He had been to his native place a few days ago. As high alert is maintained in Tamil Nadu following the spread of Covid-19, Muttuveeran allegedly lied to the police that his mother had passed away and obtained a pass. He then entered Kodagu through Koppa check post.

As he was spotted in his house on Thursday, the local residents alerted the police and urged to him subject to medical examination.

Chettalli Sub Police Station staff and Corona prevention team workers conducted a spot inspection and shifted Muttuveeran to the district hospital in Madikeri for medical tests.