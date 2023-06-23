1 crore saplings to be planted across Karnataka, geo tagged in a week

Forest, Ecology and Environment minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said the department will plant 1 crore sapling within a week, which will be geo-tagged to ensure long-term maintenance and audit.

He was speaking to the media after a video conference with all the deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers in Vidhana Soudha.

"As per the guideline, the state should have 33 per cent of its area under forest and green cover. However, it is only 20.19 per cent at present. The government considers it a priority to increase the area under green cover," he said.

He said the work will be taken up in association with the Education department and other departments to involve children and raise awareness on the issues concerning global conservation. The events will be held between July 1 and 7, he added.

The minister said a committee led by the respective deputy commissioner and comprising officials from the forest department and zilla panchayats will organise events at the district level.

"Industrialisation and modern appliances are leading to high emission of greenhouse gases and heat. Our water and air have been polluted. Everyone needs to be made aware of the situation," he said.

Saplings prices reduced

Forest minister Eshwar Khandre said the prices of saplings, which were increased a few months ago, have been reduced. He said the sapling in 5X8 bag will now cost Rs 2, 6X8 bag will cost Rs 3 and 8X12 bag will cost Rs 6. "Planting will also be taken up through Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme," he added.