1 more coronavirus death in Karnataka; toll reaches to 11

A 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapura became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka taking the toll in the state to 11, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.

"A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura has died due to COVID-19 infection. His body is in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, and the department was preparing for last rites according to central government rules," Sriramulu tweeted.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Minister also appealed to citizens to stay safe in their houses. Two COVID-19 patients, a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru and a 69-year-old man from Vijayapura had died on Tuesday.