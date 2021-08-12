10 days for DK administration to implement serious Covid measures: CM Bommai

10 days for DK to implement serious Covid measures: CM

Bommai noted that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate

Ashwini Kumar NKR
Ashwini Kumar NKR, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Aug 12 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:40 ist
CM conducts Covid 19 review meet at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mangaluru. Credit: Information Department

Expressing his concern over the high positivity rate of Covid 19 in the district, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai issued an ultimatum of 10 days to the district administration of Dakshina Kannada to implement serious measures to increase admissions at Covid Care Centres.

The CM stated that 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons in the regions with larger density of population, should be admitted to the Covid Care Centres. 

Also read: Karnataka far from attaining immunity against Covid; must step up vaccination: Second serosurvey

He noted that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate. This is a result of the district administration's failure to form micro containment zones.

"The Covid Care Centres should be equipped with necessary facilities such as oxygen concentrators, clean labatories and necessary staff," the CM said.

Bommai stressed the importance of tracking the Covid-19 positive persons. Thermal checking should be done on a regular basis, he aded

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar was among those present at the meeting

