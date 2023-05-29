10 die in bus-car collision in Karnataka's Mysuru

Ten people died and at least three persons were injured in a road accident involving a car and private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road.

According to sources, the car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals and are being treated for injuries.