10 die in bus-car collision in Karnataka's Mysuru

PTI
PTI, Mysuru,
  • May 29 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 18:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten people died and at least three persons were injured in a road accident involving a car and private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road.

According to sources, the car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals and are being treated for injuries.

Karnataka
Road accident
Mysuru
India News

