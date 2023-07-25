10% hike in MBBS fees at non-minority colleges

Fees for undergraduate medical courses in the state for the current academic year at private (non-minority) medical colleges will go up by 10 per cent.

Rejecting their demand seeking a 20 per cent hike, the department of medical education has agreed to match the fee structure that exists in minority medical colleges.

Confirming this to DH, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said: "The Association had demanded a 20 per cent hike. But we have agreed for 10 per cent hike. The fees were hiked only in minority institutions last year."

"Last year, the government signed a consensual agreement only with Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association for a 10 per cent hike as members of the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation did not agree with conditions imposed by the government," recalled a senior member of the Association.

The Association members rejected the fee hike last year because the government offered to increase the fees only for private quota seats.