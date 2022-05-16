10-month certified 'Balasevika' training

Karnataka State Council for Child Welfare is conducting a certified 10-month Balasevika training course for young women who are interested in working with women, children and the community.

The medium of instruction is Kannada and the age limit is between 17 and 35 years. Candidates, who have either passed or failed the SS L C/PUC examination are eligible to apply. The stipend will be paid to deserving candidates. A hostel facility is available. The course will commence on June 6. Limited seats are available.

For applications contact, Karnataka State Council for Child Welfare Balasevika Training Institute, No 135,3rd Cross, Nandidurga Road, Jayamahal Extension, Bengaluru. For details, call 22925898/23330846.