10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

PTI,
  • Apr 09 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 13:52 ist

An 80-year-old woman from Gadag district became the sixth COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 10 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 191, the health department said on Thursday.

The elderly woman died on April 8 in Gadag, the department said in its mid-day situation update. Confirming that her reports tested positive on April 7, officials had said, she had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The fresh cases have been reported in the state from last evening to this noon. Till date, 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6 deaths and 28 discharges, the update said.

Among the 10 positive cases, eight are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Belagavi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura, two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote; while two from Bengaluru city are with a travel history to Delhi. Three cases from Bagalkote are children- two boys of 4 and 13 years of age, and the girls is 9 years old.

