10 things to know about Karnataka's new CM Basavaraj Bommai

10 things to know about Karnataka's new CM Bommai

Bommai is the son of the state's former chief minister SR Bommai

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 21:06 ist
Karnataka's new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

After the departure of B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, the BJP on Tuesday chose three-time legislator Basavaraj Bommai as his successor. The decision was taken at the BJP Legislature Party meeting whose proceedings were overseen by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. 

Here are 10 things to know about the new Karnataka CM:

- Basavaraj Bommai started his political career in Janata Dal. and later joined the BJP in 2008.

- He is the son of the state's former Chief Minister SR Bommai.

- 61-year-old Bommai represents Shiggaon in Haveri, a north Karnataka district, and belongs to the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa, the traditional support base for the BJP in the state.

- However, Bommai belongs to the sub-sect Sadar-Lingayat, which is not a dominant group within the Lingayats. While Yediyurappa belongs to the Ganiga sub-sect.

- The three-time legislator has served in water resources and home departments. 

Also read: Covid-19, floods, finances are new Karnataka CM Bommai’s priorities

 - He was also a member of the Manifesto Committee for the last three elections. 

 - Bommai, along with experience in the administration, is also known to maintain cordial relationships with leaders from other parties. 

 - As a water resource minister, he is largely credited for the irrigation schemes across Karnataka. 

- Bommai is a mechanical engineer by training and has worked with the Tata group early in his career. 

- He also joins the class of father-son duo CMs to serve Karnataka. 

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP
Indian Politics

