10 things to know about Karnataka's new CM Basavaraj Bommai

After the departure of B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister, the BJP on Tuesday chose three-time legislator Basavaraj Bommai as his successor. The decision was taken at the BJP Legislature Party meeting whose proceedings were overseen by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy.

Here are 10 things to know about the new Karnataka CM:

- Basavaraj Bommai started his political career in Janata Dal. and later joined the BJP in 2008.

- He is the son of the state's former Chief Minister SR Bommai.

- 61-year-old Bommai represents Shiggaon in Haveri, a north Karnataka district, and belongs to the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa, the traditional support base for the BJP in the state.

- However, Bommai belongs to the sub-sect Sadar-Lingayat, which is not a dominant group within the Lingayats. While Yediyurappa belongs to the Ganiga sub-sect.

- The three-time legislator has served in water resources and home departments.

- He was also a member of the Manifesto Committee for the last three elections.

- Bommai, along with experience in the administration, is also known to maintain cordial relationships with leaders from other parties.

- As a water resource minister, he is largely credited for the irrigation schemes across Karnataka.

- Bommai is a mechanical engineer by training and has worked with the Tata group early in his career.

- He also joins the class of father-son duo CMs to serve Karnataka.