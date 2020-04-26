100-metre area around Ramanagara prison sealed down

DHNS
DHNS, Ramanagara,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 22:54 ist

The district administration sealed down the 100 metre area around the district prison on Sunday after five inmates tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The entire area housing block-6, the prison, offices of deputy commissioner, sericulture department and pollution control board has been declared as containment area.

“About 22 residents of block-6 have been directed to be inside houses for 28 days. The deputy commissioner’s office will remain open for the  smooth business of the administration. A decision to ban visits of public to the DC office will be taken soon,” City Municipal Council commissioner Shubha, the special officer to monitor situation in the containment, told DH.

Barricades were placed on Sunday to seal down the entire area. There is now only one point for the entry and the exit. Additional forces have been deployed near the entry point.

A WhatsApp group of the residents has been created for the supply of materials. An official has been appointed to supply the materials. Residents have been requested to demand materials of their choices in the group itself, she said

The seal down would be withdrawn if no cases of Covid-19 were reported in 28 days, she said.

COVID-19
Deputy Commissioner
WhatsApp

