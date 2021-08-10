100% waste collection in 98% wards of ULBs, Karnataka government tells NGT

The Karnataka government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that out of 6,902 wards in the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, 6,764 (98 per cent) wards have achieved 100 per cent door-to-door collection of waste while 5,395 (78 per cent) wards have achieved 100 per cent source segregation.

A total of 313 urban local bodies with 6,902 wards having 2.36 core population in the state generate 11,085 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, including wet and dry waste. In this, 10,662 tonnes of waste is being collected every day, the state informed the Green Bench.

Earlier, the Tribunal had asked all the states, including Karnataka, to submit details about the implementation of solid, plastic, biomedical waste management rules in urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

A total of 5,876 tonnes of waste is being processed generating 672 tonnes of city compost and 158.16 cubic meter biogas. Efforts are being taken to sell the city compost through the Agriculture Department, the state said in the affidavit.

Also Read | Karnataka's first waste-to-charcoal plant likely to be ready in Hubballi by next July

The government also informed that has plans to establish two waste and energy plants to handle 800-tonne non-recycled combustible dry waste in the state with one jointly by BBMP and KPCL and another by NTPC.

The affidavit also said that as per estimate, 1.5 crore tonnes of legacy waste exist in the state in 26 cities with one lakh population.

The government also informed the Green Bench that it has planned a total of 178 faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) plants with a capacity to treat 1,369 KLD of septage with an estimated cost of about Rs 350 crore in non-UGD towns as an interim measure till UGD systems are established in these urban local bodies.

“In the first phase of the implementation, 46 FSSM plants are planned in which the detailed project reports of 30 FSSM plants are ready for approval,” the state said.