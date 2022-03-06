103 hatchlings of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles make their way to sea

As many as 103 hatchlings of the critically endangered Olive Ridley Sea Turtles emerged out of the eggs after 55 days making their way to the Arabian sea here on Sunday.

The hatchlings began emerging out of the eggs around 7 am at the Devbagh beach. The forest department officials, a few children and residents ensured that they safely joined the sea.

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle, a Schedule-I animal, is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The eggs were discovered at the beach after 10 years. The officials fenced the area with the nest after a few local residents alerted the department.

Assistant conservator of forests Manjunath Navi said, “The eggs were discovered at 11 places in Karwar taluk and at 3 places in Ankola taluk. About 1,400 eggs have been protected. More hatchlings are likely to emerge from the eggshells in the next few weeks.”

