11 with criminal background externed in Karnataka

11 with criminal background externed from Dakshina Kannada district

The decision was taken to maintain law and order and  to maintain peace in the district

Naina J A
Naina J A,
  • Mar 11 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Eleven men with criminal backgrounds in Dakshina Kannada district have been extended from the district for a period of six months. The order is based on a report submitted by Superintendent of Police Dr Vikram Amathe. It was implemented after Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R conducted an inquiry.

The decision was taken to maintain law and order and  to maintain peace in the district. The decision was taken in the background assembly elections.

Those who have been extended, included Nazeer Kunigar from Golthamajalu (Bantwal town station), Ibrahim Khaleel from Valacchil Padavu (Bantwal town station), Jayaraj Rai alias Jayaraj Shetty from Badagannur (Puttur rural station), Ibrahim alias Ibbi from Kabaka (Puttur town), Hakim Koornadka alias Abdul Hakim (Puttur town),Roshan from Kudmar in Kadaba (Bellare), Prasad from Savanoor (Bellare), Aboobakkar Siddiq alias JCB Siddiq alias Siddiq from 34 Nekkiladi (Uppinangady), Ubaid from Uppinangady, Tasleem from Tannirupantha (Uppinangady), Kiran Kumar D from Shishila (Dharmasthala police station), said DK SP Dr Vikram Amathe.

