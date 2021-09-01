11.3 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka on first 'lasika mela' day

The first Wednesday of 'Lasika Mela' saw the Karnataka government crossing the 10 lakh target as 11.37 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered till 8.53 pm.

Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crosses 10 lakh doses today! Pace is picking up and we have given more than 35 lakh doses in the last five days!”

Mega vaccination camps were organised in Bengaluru to speed up vaccination. Three centres had been identified at Malleswaram playground, Epidemic Diseases Hospital, CV Raman Nagar and Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka. The minister visited the Epidemic Diseases Hospital to review the preparations.

Seven districts that managed more than 75% target coverage till 5.45 pm were Dharwad (118%), Mandya (108%), Bengaluru Urban (108%), BBMP (97%), Chikkamagaluru (84%), Shivamogga (81%) and Bidar (77%). Twenty one districts had more than 60% target coverage.

However, some districts achieved less than 50% vaccination target. These were: Gadag (28%), Chikkaballapur (31%), Ballari (35%), Hassan (38%), and Yadgir (47%).

Yadgir vaccinated the least number of people (14,010). In all, 10 districts had less than 60% target coverage.

Wednesday’s target was increased for BBMP limits from 1.5 lakh-2 lakh doses/day. The civic body met the target by vaccinating 1,83,990 till 9 pm.

Three vaccination centres each in every Assembly constituency of the city, totalling to 50, functioned from 8 am to 9 pm. One vaccination centre in each zone was also designated to function 24/7.

Special on-site vaccination drives were conducted to vaccinate slum dwellers, senior citizens and other special groups like bedridden patients. Mobile vaccination units were also set up at bus/rail stations, markets, government offices, tech parks, etc.

The permanent vaccination centres that were identified in primary health centre limits, however, were to operate only from 8 am to 2.30 pm from Wednesday.

However, if the public waited in the queue even after 2.30 pm, vaccination was to be continued. If the vaccine stock in the primary health centre was exhausted by 2.30 pm, tokens were issued for the next day’s vaccination.