115 cochlear implant surgeries for kids this fiscal

115 cochlear implant surgeries for kids this fiscal

Sudhakar said that screening camps for hearing impairment would be conducted in all districts and treatment given on March 3, which is observed as World Hearing Da

Muthi--ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Muthi--ur-Rahman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 10:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

This financial year, 115 children were operated under the state government's cochlear implant scheme, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. 

Under the scheme, a total of 577 congenitally deaf children under the age of six were to get the surgeries during the year. The remaining beneficiaries are at various stages of preparation for the surgery, the minister said. 

Sudhakar said that screening camps for hearing impairment would be conducted in all districts and treatment given on March 3, which is observed as World Hearing Day. And arrangements will be made to provide them with hearing aids through the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and other organisations. 

In the last five years, over two lakh people with hearing impairment and 35,418 people with severe hearing impairment were identified through the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD),  Sudhakar said. He added that all health workers are being trained in ear care, first aid and screening, and these services would be merged into primary healthcare services. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Cochlear implant

What's Brewing

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

 