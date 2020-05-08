11k cobbler families to get financial aid: DCM

11k cobbler families to get financial aid: DCM

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 23:25 ist

Cobblers will be included in the government’s special economic package worth Rs 1,610 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said on Friday.

Karjol, who is also the social welfare minister, said the government had identified 11,722 families dependent on the profession, for a one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000. "These are cobblers that have wayside shops and are in financial trouble owing to the lockdown," Karjol said.

The compensation for the identified beneficiaries will be distributed through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, the DCM added.

The government's move to include cobblers into the economic package comes after it announced direct cash benefits for auto drivers, taxi drivers, barbers and washermen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
11k
cobbler families
to get
financial aid
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol

What's Brewing

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 