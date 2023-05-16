K'taka: Inscription from Kalyana Chalukya period found

11th century stone inscription from Kalyana Chalukya period found in Karnataka

The inscription joins similar ones discovered in recent times on the premises of the Shiva temple near Keregudihalli, on the banks of the Arsikere tank

DHNS
DHNS, Harapanahalli (Vijayanagar district),
  • May 16 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 03:39 ist

A 11th century stone inscription dating to the period of Vikramaditya VI of Kalyana Chalukya dynasty has been unearthed at  Keregudihalli in the taluk.   

A team of researchers, comprising M Kotresh, professor in the department of history and archaeology of the Tumkur University, and J Sudha, a research student of the Davangere University, found the inscription during field work. 

The inscription joins similar ones discovered in recent times on the premises of the Shiva temple near Keregudihalli, on the banks of the Arsikere tank. 

The five-foot-long, three-foot-broad inscription has, in the masthead, a figure of Vareshwara Pandita in folded hands pose before a Shivalinga. 

The inscription has 28 lines of text, which mentions that it belongs to the Bahudhanya Samvatsara of the Hindu calendar, corresponding to the period between 1099 AD and 1142 AD. 

As per the inscription, the reign of Vikramaditya VI extended till Kunigal in Tumakuru district. Kunigal was then called Kuningilu. The area was donated for educational purposes, Kotresh said. 

Historians have found over 400 inscriptions that describe the achievements of Vikramaditya VI and how he was a patron of the arts and education.

The one found at Keregudihalli looks distinct from the others and throws light on interesting facts about the Kalyana Chalukyas, Kotresh said.  

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Archeology

