12 contacts of pregnant woman test positive in Badami village

Dhanakshirur in Badami taluk on Wednesday saw 12 of its residents, including a 10-year-old boy, all contacts of a 21-year-old pregnant woman (Patient 607), test positive for Covid-19.

The pregnant woman tested positive for novel coronavirus during a routine check-up at KIMS, Hubballi, four days back. All 12 who tested positive for Covid-19, are the neighbours of Patient 607. Interestingly, throat swab samples of all six members of her family have returned negative.

The health department sources attribute the surge in cases to the baby shower function of the mom-to-be. However, the health personnel are yet to ascertain the pregnant woman's source of infection.

Sources said, all those who had come in contact with the family of Patient 607 have been quarantined. Dhanakshirur village has been sealed.

Engg student tests positive

Badami also saw an 18-year-old girl, a resident of Chalukya Nagar, test positive for Covid-19. The girl had recently returned home from Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada, where she was pursuing her BE.

With this flurry of cases, the Covid-19 tally in Bagalkot district rose to 48. Of which, 18 had been discharged post-recovery. As on May 6, the number of active cases in the district stood at 29.

KSRP cop contracts virus

A 52-year-old KSRP constable from Kalaburagi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He is said to be living in a rented house next to the house of the 78-year-old man, who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, at Gazipura and It's learnt, both shared a common toilet.

The constable had been admitted to the GIMS hospital, and his wife and son were quarantined.

The constable, who was transferred to Kalaburagi from Vijayapura seven months ago, was deputed on a guard duty at the residence of district KSRP commandant. After he tested positive, a cook who was with him, was quarantined.

On Wednesday, five patients, including a four-month-old baby, were discharged post-recovery from the GIMS Hospital.