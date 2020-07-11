12-year-old Ballari girl youngest to die of Covid in K'taka

A 12-year-old girl from Uttangi village in the taluk died due to Covid-19 at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, on Saturday. She's the youngest Covid-19 victim in the state.

The girl was admitted to VIMS for treatment of pneumonia and heart ailment 10 days back. She was subjected to Covid-19 test after she developed breathlessness. On Friday, her report came back positive for novel coronavirus following which she was shifted to the Covid ward in the hospital. The girl, however, breathed her last on Saturday.

The panchayat officials have sanitised her Uttangi house and sealed it.