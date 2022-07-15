1,209 new Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,209 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 6,739, according to an official bulletin issued by the state government.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 4.37 per cent. Of the 1,209 cases, 1,068 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One Covid death was reported from Chikkaballapur where a 75-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. The number of total Covid deaths now stands at 40,084.

A total of 27,614 tests were conducted. As many as 1,072 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,36,160.