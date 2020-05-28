122 child marriages prevented in Ballari district

As many as 122 child marriages have been prevented during the lockdown period in the district.

Those, who were scheduled to get married, were aged between 14 and 16 years.

“Parents had scheduled the marriages in a hurry considering less expenses for the marriages due to restrictions on large gatherings in the wake of lockdown,” district child protection officer Syed Chand Pasha told DH.

Preventing the possible love affairs and inter-caste weddings of their wards in future had prompted the parents to conduct the marriages in a hurry, according to the officials. The officials were tipped-off about the weddings by sources close to boys or girls helping the district administration halt such marriages, he said.

Some were under the impression that there wouldn’t be any hurdle for the child marriages as officials were busy with Covid-19 tasks. However, people voluntarily informed the administration which indicated awareness about the child marriages, he said.