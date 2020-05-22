122 passengers travel between B’luru-Mysuru

About 122 passengers travelled between Mysuru and Bengaluru on Friday after South Western Railway (SWR) resumed train service.

The train service resumed after about two months. While 59 passengers travelled from Mysuru, 63 passengers travelled from Bengaluru.

Reservation counters in Mysuru division will be reopened in phases for advance bookings. The counters in Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga Town and Hassan will be operational from June 1.

Refund facility for tickets booked during the lockdown would begin from May 25 from these counters, according to Divisional Commercial Manager Priya Shetty.