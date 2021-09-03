1,220 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,220 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380.

The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada (4) and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. Of the fresh cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada again followed Bengaluru Urban with 232, Udupi had 150, Mysuru 86, Hassan 81, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,834, followed by Mysuru 1,76,344 and Tumakuru 1,19,370.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges too with 12,15,103, followed by Mysuru 1,72,999 and Tumakuru 1,17,594. Cumulatively a total of 4,39,94,470 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,79,227 were on Friday alone.