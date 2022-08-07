127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July in Karnataka

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has seized 127.052 tonnes of single-use plastic (SUP) and collected fines of Rs 37 lakh during surprise inspections across the state in July alone.

In a crackdown on shops, manufacturing units and retail outlets, 22,116 inspections were conducted during July and 15,629 violations found.

A senior KSPCB officer told DH, “Single-use plastic continues to be preferred due to lack of a suitable alternative. We have been creating awareness about alternatives like biodegradable bags and material made of composite. But these are scarce and expensive,” said the officer.

He said that cups and plates made of bagasse and arecanut are good alternatives but sourcing them is a challenge. “Plastic use is steadily declining and people are beginning to switch to more eco-friendly choices,” he added.

“Manufacturing units are fined Rs 5,000 per tonne for the first offence and it may double for the next few offences. Fine for individuals is Rs 200 for the first offence and may be doubled for subsequent offences. Offences were seen more among shopkeepers and individual users,” added the official.

Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer, BBMP, said checks are being conducted in markets and commercial hubs.