129 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 121 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka has reported 129 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's Tuesday bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district reported 121 of the 129 new Covid cases.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,48,966 in the state.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 0.95 per cent. With zero deaths today, the state's Covid toll remains at 40,063.

Another 128 people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,06,935. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,926.

A total of 13,542 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,59,88,893.

As many as 66,219 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,69,87,400.