13 arrested in Ullal group clash, firing

The Ullal police have arrested 13 men in connection with the group clash and firing at Mukkacheri Kadapara on Sunday late night.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr. P S Harsha said a group led by Youth Congress state general secretary Suhail Kandak allegedly got into an altercation with another group from Mukkachery Kileriya Nagara. In the melee, Suhail opened fire, injuring one Irshad.

He said, “Suhail had fired six rounds from his licensed pistol. One bullet had pierced the right leg of Irshad, who is undergoing treatment at Yenepoya Hospital in Deralakatte.”

The police had arrested six persons, including Mohammed Arshad Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin, Toufiq, Sheikh, Fahad and Afwan in connection with the firing incident.

In connection with the assault on Suhail, Basheer and their associates, the police have arrested Mohamad, Mohamad Wasim, Abdul Rahmatulla, Harshad, Muzammil, Raifan and Mohammed Siyab. In the clash, vehicles have been damaged, said the commissioner. Suhail Kandak and Basheer, who had suffered injuries in the group clash, were shifted to Unity Hospital in Mangaluru. Further action will be initiated against the duo after their treatment, the police commissioner added.

Reason for clash

According to the preliminary investigation, Arshad, a worker in the office of Suhail Kandak, had uploaded the photo of Kandak on his WhatsApp.

Salman, another Congress worker, had questioned Arshad for giving unnecessary publicity to Kandak. The infighting led to the clash, Dr. Harsha said.